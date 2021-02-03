Signs Up And Flags Flying In Twin Falls; Texas Roadhouse Hiring

I passed by the location of Twin Falls' most anticipated restaurant Tuesday night and saw both the United States and Lone Star State flags flapping in the breeze. A few workers were still on-site as late as 9:00 P.M.

Since residents in Twin Falls were first alerted back in October of 2019 to the fact a Texas Roadhouse restaurant was opening in the city, the excitement has been apparent and widespread. The Coronavirus pandemic caused construction delays last year, but great progress has been made in the past couple of months.

The new restaurant will be located at 1469 Pole Line Road East, in close proximity to the Olive Garden. While we haven't received official notification as to an exact opening date, the word on the street is sometime between the early spring and start of summer. That's obvious also when you look at the progress being made. It'll be worth it whenever that date happens to come around.

The restaurant now has its official Facebook page up and fully operational. Along with updates and more information, Texas Roadhouse management is inviting people to join their team and pursue a position within the company.

A January 21 update to Facebook mentions joining their "roadie crew." Competitive pay," and a "fun lively workplace" are used to describe the openings. You can apply for an opening at the Twin Falls Texas Roadhouse by clicking here. Those who wish to reach out to restaurant management with questions, can do so by calling 208-536-8005.

New Arctic Circle Restaurants Open In Southern Idaho