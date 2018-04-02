There are a lot of great cats and dogs at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter right now! Jenny is one who would be good in almost any home. She's a 6 year old female hound mix and sh'e very mild so she could be great in a hound experienced home or a first time hound owner. She also gets along well with other dogs and cats and even children.

There is also a great Blue Heeler that was returned to the shelter. He's a good dog but gets looked over because he has poor kennel presentation. If you are looking for a dog that you can put to work then check out Jake.