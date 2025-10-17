You may believe this is a somewhat silly question, but you would be surprised by how many page views we get when we post stories answering questions about when holidays fall. Unlike Independence Day and Christmas, Thanksgiving’s date on the calendar floats. It’s the fourth Thursday of November. It was last set that way by President Franklin Roosevelt, as a nod to commerce. American business, hammered by the Great Depression, wanted an expanded holiday shopping season. In some years before that, the holiday fell on the fifth Thursday, and greatly shortened shopping days.

The Current Roots are Mired in the Great Depression

There had been numerous thanksgivings throughout American history, and President Lincoln had set the previous mark.

So, yes, these men were looking to give thanks to the Almighty, but they weren’t necessarily thinking exclusively in terms of a religious observance. Which is why I think the long weekend seems like so much fun. Yes, for many of us, there’s reverence, but it also allows a lot of us to catch an extra nap, watch some football, and get some relief from our regular punching of a clock.

The Date Changed, but the Best Part Remains the Choices at the Table

By the way, I still like all the traditional foods. I know a family that does lasagna, but nothing beats turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and gravy. Oh, and sweet potatoes, green beans, squash, and cranberries. As for pies, apple and pecan for me. Both!

Oh, and nothing personal, but you can skip the ham, and the Cowboys stink!