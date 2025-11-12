There are an estimated 50,000 wild turkeys in Idaho. A few of them wander in southern Idaho. Most are found in the Clearwater and panhandle regions. However, that number is likely much higher than it was a century ago. I recall reading that the wild turkey population reached its lowest point during the Great Depression, estimated at 3.5 million nationwide. By 1990, it had exploded by a factor of 10 to well over 30 million. The birds adapted. I lived in a landscaped development in the late 1990s, and flocks of the animals wandered the grounds every day.

There's a Difference in Size and Meat

They’ve probably been aided by a lack of interest in eating them. Most people prefer a turkey from the local grocery store. Farm-raised birds have been bred for thick white meat, as opposed to the sleek animals you find in the wild. They wouldn’t be as meaty as what may normally be on your table.

An uncle raised turkeys. As kids, we were warned not to lean over to look at them. They’ll peck at shiny things, like eyes! Can they fly? For fans of an old TV series, no, but I’ve seen the wild ones take short flights, having nearly hit one at 60 miles per hour while driving. They can get enough lift to roost in trees, which provides a level of safety from some predators.

Let Me Know About the Taste

I’ll admit that I don’t recall sampling wild turkey. If I did, it didn’t leave a lasting impression on me. It’s one of those meats that always needs some gravy for moisture, and some stuffing, too.