Montana Access To Yellowstone National Park To Open June 1

Yellowstone National Park is set to open gates to its Montana entrances on June 1 after weeks of closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A new update to Yellowstone National Park's official website states that the west entrance, north entrance and northeast entrance from Montana, will again be accessible beginning at 10:00 a.m. Monday. Stage-three of Governor Brad Little's COVID-19 Idaho rebound initiative is set to start May 30, which means more businesses including movie theaters will be able to legally reopen.

Phase-one Yellowstone Park service facilities such as restrooms, gas stations, trails and some gift shops, will be open to visitors. Boating, fishing and some food service will also be available for park guests. Wyoming access to the park opened two weeks ago.

The park is encouraging guests to wear masks whenever possible and to continue practicing social distancing. Special, newly-installed barriers and signs throughout the park, have also been placed in order to encourage and practice safety during this pandemic.

Many of the park staffers have undergone COVID-19 testing on a routine basis to further attempt to ensure public safety. Yellowstone National Park spans more than 3,400 square miles of land in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho. The Coronavirus has currently infected more than 4,000 people in the three states, resulting in approximately 115 deaths.

For the latest news regarding Yellowstone National Park, you can visit the park's government homepage.