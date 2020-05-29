Idahoans Asked to Help Free Up 100k DMV Backlog by Going Online

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Idahoans are being asked to use online services to renew drivers licenses, motor vehicle registrations and other vehicle related transactions to help ease a backlog created by coronavirus (COVID-19) closures.

Last week, according to the Idaho Transportation Department and Division of Motor Vehicles, the state had roughly 100,000 transactions backlogged; 40,000 driver's licence/ID card, 50,000 vehicle registrations, and 10,000 title transactions.

Various sheriffs, county assessors and ITD staff decided last week that it was best for most people to use online services at itd.idaho.gov to conduct business to help reduce the wait time at DMV offices that were beginning to open up and reduce wait time for people that needed to do business in person.

ITD DMV Administrator Alberto Gonzalez said typically DMV offices around the state do roughly 250,000 transaction in a single month. ITD has given drivers some leeway on when they need to renew expired licenses and registrations with expiration dates between March 1 and May 31 out until June 30, 2020.

ITD said if a customer cannot do business online they should contact their local DMV office before going in, every office is run differently and may require appointments given the current circumstances.

The following are expanded services offered by ITD online:

-Renewing your license/ID

-Purchasing a replacement license/ID

-Purchasing your driving record

-Renewing vehicle registration

-Ordering personalized plates

You can call ITD at 208-334-8000 or again go to itd.idaho.gov.