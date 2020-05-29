Water Levels at Pond Near Hagerman Dropped

HAGERMAN, Idaho (KLIX)-A fishing pond in a wildlife management area near Hagerman will look a little low to anglers for a few months while water is let out to help vegetation grow during the summer. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game announced water at Riley Pond in the Hagerman Wildlife Management Area will be let out to help promote wetland vegetation growth, which will in turn help fish and waterfowl.

The project to drop the water level began after the the Memorial Day Weekend and Idaho Fish and Game said it should remain that way until the beginning of September. The draw down is a routine practice that should benefit both fish and birds that call the ponds home.

Most of the bluegill and bass that were in Riley Pond will be relocated to other ponds in the Magic Valley and the Hagerman WMA. However, fishing will still be available at the pond along with Riley Pond, including the creek, and Oster ponds.