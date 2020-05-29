Celebrate Phase 3 With Charity “Birthday Party”

After several times having to reschedule, Gordy Schroeder who is the "Gordy" from Hwy 30 Music Fest is celebrating his birthday party with a charity event. Tickets can still be purchased at the door if you want to support the cause.

All the money raised at "Gordy's Birthday Bash" goes back to the community whether it is the scholarships that are given out every year at Hwy 30 or through charity work and donations. This is the third year in a row that Gordy has celebrated his birthday this way and for a little while I was getting concerned it wasn't going to happen.

With the Coronavirus pandemic the birthday bash had to get pushed back to this weekend, Saturday May 30th. Honestly it is perfect, phase 3 will be underway, gatherings of 50 people are allowed and it is going to be at Fleur de Lis Ranch so there is plenty of space to social distance.

There is going to be live music by Sam Riggs, Brass Tacks, Jesse Dayne and the Sagebrush Drifters and more. Silent and live auction items will be up for bid as well. There will be a no host bar and food by Big Fattys Bbq. The proceeds are going to FFA, 4H, Filer Golf and local families as well.

Find tickets online or purchase them at the door. They usually sell out so I would get them sooner rather than later.