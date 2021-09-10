This weekend, students from schools all around the Magic Valley will gather at the Twin Falls City Park to eat food and compete to earn money for their school in the Wings and Things Ultimate Tailgate Challenge.

2021 Twin Falls Wings & Things Ultimate Tailgate Challenge

The Wings and Things event will take place Saturday, September 11th starting at 4PM at the Twin Falls City Park. The event ends at 7PM. Students who participate can earn money for their school, activity group, or club. Tickets are two for $15 in advance or $10 at the gate for general admission. Student admission is $5 per ticket.

Tickets will get you samples from the tailgate food competition which features seven categories including: wings, BBQ, chili, dutch oven, and more. You'll also get a drink and the chance to compete in the tailgate games for money.

Wings N Things Event Activities

School groups are encouraged to attend. Cheer and dance teams can perform, school bands will play, and the burpee challenge is always a fun (and exhausting) way to earn money for your group. The coach and advisor food challenge halftime entertainment is definitely worth seeing.

The coach and advisor food competition takes place at 5:30PM. There's also a spirit award given at the event for the school with the most students in school colors and representing their school in a positive way during the event.

Wings and Things is hosted by the Twin Falls Optimist Club.

