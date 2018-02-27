The 35th Anniversary Of Idaho’s Worst Earthquake
It's been 35 years since the state of Idaho was hit with its most powerful earthquake on record. The quake's epicenter was located just 160 miles north of Twin Falls.
A 7.3 (on the Richter Scale) earthquake rattled southern Idaho in the early morning hours of October 28, 1983. It hit just after eight o'clock in the morning, and was pinpointed at a depth of 10 miles beneath Borah Peak, Idaho's tallest mountain (12,662 feet), according to the Idaho Office of Emergency Management.
The towns of Challis of Mackay experienced the brunt of the quake's intensity. Two children lost their lives, and more than $12 million in damage was assessed, according to Wikipedia.
Below you will find a YouTube video that explains the event in more details.