The 7 Highest Rated Martial Arts Studios in Twin Falls
With the next season of Cobra Kai only a few days away, we decided to look away from the tumultuous San Fernando Valley and focus on the martial arts studios in the Magic Valley.
What Martial Arts Are Taught In Twin Falls
In Twin Falls you can pick from a variety of Martial Arts disciplines. Karate, Jiu Jitsu, Kajukenbo, Tang Soo Do, Taekwondo, and others are taught in the area and they all have great ratings online from the students who attend their classes. For our list of the highest-rated martial arts studios in Twin Falls, we will only look at those with 5-star ratings and we won’t actually rank them since we don’t want any fighting masters showing up at the radio station mad at us and looking to brawl.
The Highest Rated Martial Arts Studios In Twin Falls
There are 7 self-defense studios in Twin Falls with 5-star ratings:
- Twin Falls Shotokan - Shotokan Karate classes are taught at the College of Southern Idaho by Jesse Clark, a 3rd-degree black belt. Classes are available to youth and adults.
- Twin Falls Martial Arts - Classes are offered for young kids, teens, and adults.
- Success Martial Arts - Success started in 1995 in the Magic Valley and focuses on supporting families as they learn confidence and tenacity.
- Low’s Martial Arts Academy - Tang Soo Do is taught at Low’s along with a mix of classes for youth, adults, and women.
- Southern Idaho Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu - Also called Alliance Jiu-Jitsu Twin Falls online. A variety of classes are offered including lessons for kids, intermediate, advanced, fundamentals, and women-only classes.
- Snake River Kajukenbo - Kajukenbo is a mixed martial art out of Hawaii. Classes are taught by 5th-degree black belt Steven Taylor.
- ISA Martial Arts - ISA has excellent online reviews, but Google has them listed as temporarily closed. If they do open again in Twin Falls, you can expect them to teach Sanjuriu Martial Arts, Fight Like a Chick, and self-defense for kids.
If you aren’t yet motivated to pick up a martial arts class, check out the latest trailer for Cobra Kai and strike fast.
The next season of Cobra Kai, season 5, comes out on September 9th on Netflix.