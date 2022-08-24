With the next season of Cobra Kai only a few days away, we decided to look away from the tumultuous San Fernando Valley and focus on the martial arts studios in the Magic Valley.

What Martial Arts Are Taught In Twin Falls

In Twin Falls you can pick from a variety of Martial Arts disciplines. Karate, Jiu Jitsu, Kajukenbo, Tang Soo Do, Taekwondo, and others are taught in the area and they all have great ratings online from the students who attend their classes. For our list of the highest-rated martial arts studios in Twin Falls, we will only look at those with 5-star ratings and we won’t actually rank them since we don’t want any fighting masters showing up at the radio station mad at us and looking to brawl.

Twin Falls Shotokan

The Highest Rated Martial Arts Studios In Twin Falls

There are 7 self-defense studios in Twin Falls with 5-star ratings:

If you aren’t yet motivated to pick up a martial arts class, check out the latest trailer for Cobra Kai and strike fast.

The next season of Cobra Kai, season 5, comes out on September 9th on Netflix.

