First, Idaho bucked the national trend. The GOP mostly had smooth sailing through Election Day, with a few notable exceptions, which I’ll get to shortly.

Second, Idaho voters appear to know the issues well. HJR 4, which would have allowed the legislature complete control over legalizing (or not) drugs, was soundly defeated. While most of us are opposed to narcotics, people were aware it would remove the process from a possible public referendum. People voted to keep that power in their own hands.

Defining Independent Isn't the Same Between North and South

Independent candidates fared poorly in the Magic Valley and in statewide contests, but did well in the panhandle. Some Republicans up north have been unfairly portrayed as extremists. Yes, there are Christian nationalists in Idaho, but just because Scott Herndon is a devout man doesn’t mean he forces you to go to church. I’m not sure his property tax plan (ending it) would succeed, but it’s worth more debate.

By the way, it took more than the votes of devout people to defeat Proposition 1, and in at least two counties (Madison and Oneida) opposition ran four to one. Idaho is a moral place without any government dictates on faith.

District 26 is a tough case for Republicans. Democrats in Blaine County turn out at double the rate of Republicans in Jerome County. Lincoln County, also a part of the district, has a smaller population. Democrats will continue to hold the State Senate seat in 26, and appeared to flip the two House seats. Perennial loser Lyle Johnstone, running as a Republican, got pounded by a newcomer and a Democrat. As of 3:30 of the morning after Election Day, incumbent Republican Representative Mike Pohanka was trailing by five points.

Idaho Had Its Own Decoy Dan

An Independent candidate had 5.5 percent. She appears to be a Johnstone ally, and that’s the difference for Pohanka. If Lyle paid more attention to his own campaigns…

When you appoint yourself as the judge of who is or who isn’t a genuine Republican, you’re being judged, too. The voters make the actual decision. Republican Bryan Hyde lost badly in District 26 for Senate. Last summer he wrote me and asked if he could give me some advice. This was after he joined Lyle’s coalition. Let me give Bryan some advice. The group represents 5.5 percent of the electorate.