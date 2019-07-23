"I'd totally go to that. I LOVE Ben Higgins!"

When ABC announced the latest arm of their Bachelor franchise during Hannah B.'s "Men Tell All" last night, those were my exact words. My husband rolled his eyes and made some snarky comment about me not caring he was in the room while I drooled over other men. My comeback? "Well, it's not like its going to come here so..."

But it is! Higgins really is bringing "The Bachelor Live on Stage" to the Morrison Center on Thursday, March 5, 2020! During last night's reveal, Chris Harrison didn't give away much of what to expect other than the fact this new way to experience The Bachelor would be hosted by Higgins and that it would be your chance to experience what it was like to find love on the show.

Just a few hours later, the one night event had its own website explaining that during the show a hometown Bachelor will meet local ladies from the audience and have a chance at love. It will incorporate some of the most well known parts of the reality dating series including the first impression rose, group dates, the always romantic one-on-one dates and final rose...and we get to watch it all go down on stage!

Unlike this season of The Bachelorette where we felt absolutely useless yelling at the TV while Hannah was making dumb decisions to keep Luke P. around as long as she did, Bachelor Nation gets to be part of the rose ceremony to help whoever Boise's Bachelor is make sure he chooses a woman who's "here for the right reasons."

Whether you're looking for love or just a longtime fan of the show, this sounds like the ultimate girls night out! Here's what you need to know about tickets when they go on sale this Friday!

Show: The Bachelor Live on Stage

When: 7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 5

Where: Morrison Center for the Performing Arts, Boise

Tickets: Tickets go on sale this Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. VIP packages are $150+ fees and includes a special lanyard that gets you into the VIP area to get a photo with, meet and mingle with the contestants and any Bachelor alums that pop-up at the event. It also includes a special VIP gift. Floor tickets are $62.50 + fees. Mezzanine seating is $42.50 + fees. They'll be available through Ticketmaster and the Morrison Center Box Office.

BTW: If you want to apply for to be one of the local bachelorettes or the Bachelor at the show, eventually you'll be able register HERE.