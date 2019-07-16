The BLM Is Moving Offices To This Western State

To give you a short version, the BLM is OTM. The Bureau of Land Management is on the move. Or it will be. The federal government is responding to growing public calls to get government workers out of the Washington Beltway. Especially the departments where the duties mostly concern people far away.

The BLM’s responsibilities are primarily in a handful of states west of Nebraska.

One argument suggests centering the office here in Idaho. Fire management for the western states is conducted out of Boise.

Now a Republican U.S. Senator from Colorado says the BLM is moving to his state. Cory Gardner says the office is coming to Grand Junction. Gardner is facing re-election prospects next year in a state where Democrats are slowly consolidating power. The BLM move could give him an edge in a close election.

This is how these momentous decisions are often made. To satisfy a political need.