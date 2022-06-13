We love cars in Southern Idaho. One of the things that really surprised me when I moved here was the number of car shows held each summer and the variety of cars at those shows. While we have a massive classic car scene in the Magic Valley, there are also an impressive number of more modern muscle and tuner cars.

Southern Idaho car shows are also interesting because all these car types coexist in harmony. You can visit a show at a park and see a 56 Chevy Bel Air next to a 1977 Dodge Challenger, an 80s Mustang, and a 95 Honda Civic. But, every once in a while you get a car show specific to certain cars. One of those is coming up in Downtown Twin Falls and will only feature British-made cars.

The Idaho British Car Club Summer Tour 2022 will stop in Twin Falls from June 23rd through the 25th. British Car Club members will enjoy some of the fun outdoor adventures available in Twin Falls while they are in town. The car show portion of the visit for the public to enjoy will be Saturday, June 25th from 9 AM to 2 PM. The car show will also include food trucks and raffles to benefit the proposed Children’s Museum of the Magic Valley.

The Idaho British Car Club came through Twin Falls in 2016 with a great variety of modern and classic British cars. You can expect to see some recognizable car brands again like MG, Lotus, Mini, Aston Martin, and Bentley. There are also many less commonly known brands you might see like AEM, Reliant, Centaur, Triumph, and Marlin.

