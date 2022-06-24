Classic British Cars Come to Twin Falls

I don’t believe I could fit inside a Mini Cooper. Even when I was a young and thin man I couldn’t into a Miata owned by a friend. Or at least when the top was up, however. I still like the looks of a lot of small cars and especially the styling Europeans bring to automobile design.

Some of these great classics will be on display in Twin Falls on Saturday, June 25th. The Idaho British Car Club is touring the state. That includes a stop for several hours at City Park. The event is also a charitable fundraiser. The show begins at 9 o’clock in the morning and ends at two o’clock in the afternoon.

Get our free mobile app

I’ve been to several car shows at the park but this one surely is unique. If you grew up in the 1960s, you probably watched James Bond movies and some imported British TV shows. Cars were often just as often stars as spies. Bond’s original Aston Martin had it all. Oil slicks and ejector seats (it was only when I was older that I learned the seat wasn’t real).

When I was working at my first full-time radio job, I lived in a small town and could walk to work. I would pass a house where there were two Rolls Royce cars parked in the driveway. They were owned by a man named Mr. McCurdy. He was an heir to a department store fortune. He mostly walked around town but if kids stopped to admire the wheels, he delighted in taking them for a spin.

I remember hearing him once tell a U.S. Representative that we had too many people feeding at the public trough and, yet. He was always sharing what he had.