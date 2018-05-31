The Death of Sears is the Passing of an American Icon

Did you really blink an eye when Sears announced a closure in Twin Falls?

When I was a boy growing up a Friday night trip to Sears was an event.

The company has been circling the drain for quite some time, having just reported its 26 th quarterly loss in a row.

When I was a boy growing up a Friday night trip to Sears was an event. It was the place to go for Christmas season. The store closest to where we lived, about 15 miles away, had three floors. Parking was along the street but there was pick-up in the back for larger items.

The last round of closings, announced this past January, totaled 100. It included the local casualty. Now the retailer is making plans to close an additional 72 stores . In a few years you won’t find anyone available with memories of Sears, much less the catalog! When I was a boy my mother ordered from the catalog when she bought school clothes. It was the Amazon of its day. By the way, the pants were always too short. My whole school was filled with boys in high waters!