Native Born Idahoans are Bailing on the State

Nobody wants to live in Wyoming. Okay, that’s a bit of an exaggeration. However, the state does have the highest outbound migration by percentage of native-born residents. I came across the story at this link. Meanwhile, Texas manages to hold the highest number of native-born people. Even California and Utah make the top five, but I’ll wager for different reasons. People in Utah have strong family bonds and support networks. California offers liberals a support network and a large welfare state.

Idaho didn’t make the list of top 10 or worst 10, but judging by the map, native-born aren’t enamored with staying. The cost of housing looks to be a challenge, and in rural Idaho, there are fewer economic prospects. How many of you had friends in high school who couldn’t wait for graduation and then got out of Dodge?

Still, people are coming here from other parts of the country. I’ve been developing a theory on why so many local incumbents were toppled in the recent primary election. The new people don’t know your family history as a politician. Nor do they care. Many of the people who did respect your dad or uncle long ago packed up and moved away.

The newcomers are mainly conservative, but also older. They’ll eventually need more old-age services. Which means we’ll need more working young people. Which means we’ll need cheaper housing costs. Which means we’ll need a lot more housing. Which means the character of your town is going to change one way or another.

