The Marijuana Inquisition Returns to Idaho

With a marijuana dispensary about to open on Twin Falls’ doorstep, it’s a good time to preview coming attractions. Traffic between the city and Jackpot, Nevada is going to greatly increase. This happened between Boise and Ontario, Oregon when dispensaries opened in the latter. I drove up there a couple of summers ago. You may recall I spotted 40 cars in the parking lot. Three from Oregon, one from Canada and 36 from Idaho. This was empirical. I looked at the license plates.

people aren’t embarrassed by their marijuana use. It almost seems they’re proud users

I walked inside with a camera around my neck. I had been visible taking pictures outside. Nobody appeared to pay me any attention. In other words, people aren’t embarrassed by their marijuana use. It almost seems they’re proud users. During a debate on legalization at my old high school, a teacher joked about the intensity of the pro-pot argument. “You guys get higher just talking about it than I do off a six-pack,” he said. That was 1978 and here we’re still having these discussions.

People get the impression I’m the Torquemada of marijuana opposition. I really don’t care if you smoke at home. I’m opposed to kids being exposed and I don’t want you driving until your head clears. Many people in law enforcement share my view. They simply don’t like scraping your remains off a highway. Or worse, the remains of people you may encounter if you’re driving stoned.

I believe it was Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr. who said your right to swing your fist ends at the tip of his nose. I’m paraphrasing, but you get the idea.

Oh, and the liberals who claim it should be legal are often the same scolds who insist the dietary habits of others should be controlled. Because liberals claim it burdens the healthcare industry and eventually their own wallets. In other words, they don’t want to pay for your bad habits. Check out this link from the Washington Examiner. It appears marijuana isn’t harmless.

Back in 1978, one of the pro-pot arguments I heard was booze and cigarettes were much worse. True! Still, it’s like saying hitting yourself on the head with a hammer three times is awful but only once is fine.

Liberty is choice. Be mindful.