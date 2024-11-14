The Morning This Week Bigfoot Blazed Through the Idaho Sky

A lot of Idahoans saw it early on the morning of November 13th. It happened before 6:00 in north Idaho, where the people are on Pacific Time. There were sightings as well in southern Idaho and some neighboring states. According to the Bonner County Daily Bee, it was visible in Alberta, where one local also recently found some space debris. One was God made, the latter was man-made.

Either way, some things can fall from the sky and hurt you! The odds that you’ll get clocked? Greater than your odds of hitting Powerball and having lunch with Charles III over the next 12 months.

As a corollary to this story, while driving to work on Thursday morning, I was listening to Coast-to-Coast on my radio station, KLIX. Not for the first time the subject was Bigfoot. A guest said nobody has ever found any Bigfoot fossils, and I guess that should tell us something because nobody has ever produced any credible evidence of an actual encounter.

Why is that? The guest postulated that Bigfoot entered through a portal from another part of the universe, then apparently vanished before you could snap his picture. Pretty slick for a beast that never bathes (you can supposedly smell his foul odor when he’s nearby).

I’ll offer my theory. Wednesday’s meteor had a bright green tail. Maybe it’s the beast’s conveyance! Judging by the calls from the Coast-to-Coast audience, they’ll buy any explanation. It works for me. I expect I'll see Bigfoot at work now that he knows I'm on to him.

