Bigfoot in the mail? Hey, people have been mailed in Idaho. Remember the story of the little girl shipped by Post because it was cheaper than a train ticket?

READ MORE: Six-Year-Old Idaho Girl Mailed to Grandma

On to Bigfoot. Many of you have seen the videos created on AI that track the adventures of the hairy (mythical, too?) beast. Some are better quality than others, and I’ve enjoyed the creativity and shared them with friends.

I Can't Imagine Anything in Twin Falls Would Interest the Big Fellow

Here in the Magic Valley, there’s little that would interest Sasquatch. Though I do believe I saw him one day shopping at Costco with Marilyn Monroe. Or it was some burly rancher who needed a better barber.

My friends, Darr and Dorothy Moon, live on a mountain in Custer County. A part of the state where an actual sighting could potentially take place. You won’t be confused by Darr; he trims his beard and mustache.

I shared some of the videos with the Moon family, and a few days later, a package arrived in the mail. At first, I thought perhaps they had sent a nugget from their gold mine, but that would be heavier.

Okay, Bigfoot Isn't Quite so Big as Promised

Wrapped up inside was a Bigfoot doll. People have asked if it’s edible. After all, it’s the color of a chocolate bunny, but no, you can’t take a bite. The cat sniffed it, then walked away.

I figure it’s going to make a great paperweight, and it now has a home on my desk. I’m not sure where they found him, but someone, somewhere in Idaho, must be selling these!

Bill Colley Bill Colley loading...

If large hairy guys are wandering the mountains, they don’t spend much time in Idaho. There’s a map in my office that purports to represent sightings. Idaho appears to be a highway between the Cascades and Montana. In other words, Bigfoot uses Idaho primarily for transit.