A family of five would owe more than half a million dollars. Individuals would be on the hook for $111,000 each. Idaho’s share as a state would be two hundred twenty-two billion dollars. Actually, a bit more, I rounded the population down to 2,000,000. The national debt has officially hit 38 trillion dollars, and should exceed 40 trillion dollars by summer! This doesn’t include personal debt, state debt, or local government debt. And you still believe you’re going to get Social Security?

Can You Tell Me what Comes Next?

How does this end? Who knows? This is uncharted territory, but the most likely outcome is default, followed by cuts in programs and higher taxes. Oh, and productivity will slow, creating a doom loop as the country’s standard of living takes a nosedive. Is there a solution? One that I’ve heard of.

The Republican Party Chairman of Custer County, Darr Moon, is also a mining engineer. He has long said the mineral wealth beneath Idaho could wipe away the national debt. Just Idaho alone, much less what’s buried elsewhere. For the environmentalists and sportsmen who say we can’t touch it, what will be your answer when you’re paying higher taxes, and don’t have the income to heat your home and feed your kids?

This Only Works if Spending Stops

Moon's proposal comes with a caveat. If you’re going to use the resources to balance the books, you can’t look at it as a new revenue source to keep spending. Will human nature allow politicians to show restraint? Especially when Election Day nears.