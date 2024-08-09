The One Place We Know Where Idaho is Unique Among 50 States

Idaho is unique on many counts, but this one is exceptional because it was exceedingly rare at the time. The other day, I saw a story about the new wildlife license plates now available at the state DMV. One was designed by a local artist, and she’s carrying on a grand tradition.

You see when states were adopting mottos and flags after the Civil War, there was a sameness to what we were seeing. Many even believe we need to update some of the designs, and many states have redesigned flags. After all, as some of our neighbors reasoned, there’s nothing more exciting than a beehive on cloth!

State seals may not be nearly as visible as a flag, and therefore less likely for changes demanded by cultural critics. And if you plan to challenge Idaho, then you very well could offend the woke mob as being misogynistic. You see, Idaho’s state seal was designed by a woman. That wouldn’t be unusual in 2024, but it surely was in 1891. You can read all the details by clicking here.

Emma Green is to this day, the only woman in America to have birthed a seal design.

Our schoolchildren may learn about it when young, but by the time many reach adulthood, it may be forgotten among all the other things they’ve learned to navigate life, it should be a sense of pride, especially for young girls with big dreams.

Kids, you can accomplish great things if you have the desire and a sense of service.

