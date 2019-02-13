Idaho Launches Campaign to Raise Awareness About Star Card

(KLIX) – The Idaho Transportation Department is launching a campaign to raise awareness about the Star Card program.

The department said so far only 5 percent of Idahoans have applied for the card, which in the Gem State is named Star Card-Idaho’s Real ID . Without it on a driver's license by Oct. 1, 2020, citizens won't be able to board a plane or enter a federal facility.

At that time the Department of Homeland Security will require a Star Card or other approved credential such as a passport to get through security at airports, courthouses, and military bases.

The transportation department said it will become your “license to fly.”

“Unless you have a passport or another compliant identification, you will need to get a Star Card – Idaho’s Real ID to fly on an airplane or visit federal buildings," Gov. Brad Little said in a statement. “The last thing I want is for a family or business traveler to miss a vacation or an important work trip because they didn’t get their Star Cards.”

To date, 70,000 of 1.25 million licensed drivers in Idaho have a Star Card, according to the transportation department in a news release. In an effort to help raise awareness about the ID card, the Department of Motor Vehicles is launching a multi-faceted campaign that includes videos, advertising in Idaho airports, and on social media and travel sites.

“The need for a Real ID is here,” said ITD Director Brian Ness. “We are asking Idaho citizens to please go to your local county DMV office as soon as possible to help avoid long lines as we get close to Oct. 1, 2020.”

The REAL ID Act of 2005 was enacted by Congress as a result of the 9/11 Commission’s recommendation that the government “set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver’s licenses,” according to the news release. You can learn more about Idaho’s Star Card here .

“Wait times are back to normal at all offices across the state,” Ness said. “To make the renewal process for getting a Star Card easy, visit the ITD website first to ensure you come to your DMV office with the right documents to avoid multiple trips.”