The Only Idaho Athlete In The 2018 Olympics

The 2018 Olympic Winter Games begin in 18 days. The country's best athletes have been training for years for an opportunity to qualify for a spot on team USA in one of 15 different events.

Growing up, I was always fascinated with ski jumping. I can still remember rooting on Eddie "The Eagle" Edwards , in 1988, as he became the first athlete to compete in the event for Great Britain since the 1920s. Although Edwards was considered a dark horse in ski jumping, he managed to captivate the world during the games due to his spirit and likeability.

I am also a huge hockey fan, which is why I'll be paying close attention to Idaho's only Olympic representative. Her name is Hilary Knight, and although she was born in California, she has called Sun Valley, Idaho , home for many years . Knight is a forward for team USA's women's hockey team.

Hilary is no stranger to the Olympics. She won silver medals in the 2010 Vancouver games, and again in 2014 in Sochi . The city of Sun Valley at one point declared May 19, 2011, "Hilary Knight Day," in her honor.

There are 27 athletes that currently reside in the Pacific Northwest representing team USA in this year's Olympics. If you include the entire state, California is sending the most athletes with 16. Wyoming, Montana, Nevada, Oregon, Washington and Utah are sending a combined 22 participants, according to the Team USA website .

The 2018 Winter Olympic Games are being held in Pyeongchang , South Korea, and will take place February 9th through the 25th.