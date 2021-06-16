The People You Always Run Into On The Twin Falls Canyon Rim Trail
I absolutely love our Canyon Rim Trail. It is beautiful, a great walk or run and something fun to do outside in the sun. The views make everything worth it. While you are out there these are the people you will always run across. Which one are you?
The Runner
Well yea, it is a running trail. If you come across the runner and you are not running make sure you go right so they can pass you on the left.
The Bicyclist
The person who is riding their bike is similar to the person running. If you see them coming up behind you, move to the right so they can pass on the left.
The Family
The trail is a great place to take the family. You know, the family that the children out number the adults and it gets really hard to wrangle them all in, they all want something different and they are enthralled with the views. The family is my favorite one to people watch.
The Excited Dog Owner
They are walking their dog who is SO excited to be at the Canyon Rim Trail. The dog could be a puppy, could be a big dog that doesn't know it's size but it wants to pull it's owner all over the place to smell and explore all the things.
The Overly Friendly Dog Owner
This dog wants to make friends with everyone and all other dogs even if the other dogs or people don't want to be friends. These are my favorite because I want to be the dog's friend.
The Shirtless Guy
It gets hot out there and the shirtless guy is probably overheated. Maybe he just got done running and is taking a break, maybe he is shirtless running, who knows.
The Animal Lover
I am this one, the person who is excited to see cows, horses, dogs, squirrels, rock chucks. I love it all. This is the person that goes to the canyon trail just to enjoy seeing creatures.