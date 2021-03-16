Twin Falls to Conduct Control Burn Today

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-It may get a little smoky in areas of Twin Falls as the city conduct a controlled burns to get rid of excess vegetation.

The City of Twin Falls announced crews will be burning overgrown vegetation at the sediment ponds near the Twin Falls Police Gun Range and down at Auger Falls Wetland Preserve. The city said people will probably see smoke coming from the Snake River Canyon and along the rim today.

The Twin Falls Fire Department will be on hand to make sure the fires stay within their prescribed area. The burning will last through much of the day, as long as the weather permits.

The city said the annual burning around the ponds helps control vegetation growth that can overwhelm wetlands. The sediment settling ponds helps catch sediment and other material before it reaches the Snake River.

Here is a video the City of Twin Falls provided on the project:

