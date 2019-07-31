The Pizza Deliveryman May Be Eating Your Dinner

I used to order pizza from the same shop during football season. The place had the best pizza I ever tasted. My buddies and I would put in a big order and the delivery guy would work his schedule so he could catch part of the game with us. We became good friends and when he’d come to the door, he’d ask what game was on TV. We would even order extra wings and pie so he also could eat with us.

Have you ever opened the box and found some of your dinner missing?

Apparently some people making deliveries can’t wait until they get to your house. More than a quarter admit to chowing down on some of your order while on the way. One driver confessed the aroma overrode his judgment.

I’m not sure this has ever happened to me. When I’ve opened the box I’ve never been shortchanged. When I lived in Delaware the owner of a neighborhood pizzeria knew me as a great customer. He would throw in extras!

