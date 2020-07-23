The Rule on Face Masks and Concealed Carry in Idaho

Can you carry a gun and wear a mask? In the old days (5 months ago) we would’ve assumed anyone carrying a sidearm, concealed or open, and wearing a mask was up to no good. Times have changed. I heard retired football coach Lou Holtz on a TV show. He was commenting on how strange to go to a bank and see a line of masked customers. Often the tellers are also covered.

We had the question on Magic Valley This Morning on Newsradio 1310, KLIX. It came in late and we didn’t have time to give an answer. Lt. Doug Sugden with the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office has Idaho code on firearms memorized. He’ll likely soon join us with some detailed answers.

You can find some of the answer online. Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs was posed a similar question for a discussion with the Times-News in June. He believes there’s confusion with Illinois (hey, all states beginning with “I” look alike, right?) The Midwestern State was attempting to clarify some rules after it instituted mandatory masks in some quarters.

We now have some counties in Idaho where for the time being, masks are required in public. It appears it won’t stop people in Bonneville County and Boise from carrying concealed firearms, although. It’s probably a good idea to check in advance if you’re going to those places.

We may also get more details from the Gun Guys. They join Magic Valley This Morning most Friday’s between eight and nine o’clock.