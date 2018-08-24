The Twin Falls Animal Shelter Has Too Many Cats
It is an ongoing issue at the People For Pets Twin Falls Animal, but they have too many cats for adoption right now.
Even thought the shelter just had a huge clear the shelter event with free adoptions, there are still a lot of animals coming in every day. The shelter is currently having a sale on felines with adult cat adoptions for just $5 and kittens are $20. Don't take on the free kitties from a neighbor or online and perpetuate the problem. The cats from the shelter are spayed and neutered and ready for homes.
Don't forget to also bring your dogs out for a day of fun at the Pooch Splash at Dierkes on September 15th.