There are Options in Idaho to Crowded Grocery Stores

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

A guy told me over the weekend he wanted to make burritos at home. He went to a big box store and was overwhelmed by the crowds. Yet, in Twin Falls we’ve got options and people aren’t likely thinking about the other choices.

The place is called Cheverrria’s. You can also find old fashioned pop. Stuff made with real sugar and real flavor!

If you want good and authentic Latin foods then why not shop at a Latino grocery? There’s one not far from our radio studios and sometimes on my way home I stop and do my shopping. I can’t speak about 5:00 PM but there are no lines whatsoever on my schedule. I’m there during the lunch hour and have never had a long wait in line (and this includes two visits late last week). The place also has a dining room and I notice portions are large.

Much of what I buy there is fresh.

The place is called Cheverrria’s. You can also find old fashioned pop. Stuff made with real sugar and real flavor!

In a post over the weekend I also mentioned the panic buying taking place at the larger groceries appears confined to just one ethnic group. The one of which I’m a member.

If you’ve lived south of the border or came here as a refugee from war torn parts of the world, America looks quite calm to where you used to live. I’m not sure a viral outbreak would be much cause for panic.

One other shopping note. A friend in Kent, Washington told me over the weekend she now does all her shopping online and for $4.50 it gets delivered to her door. She used to spend as much on gas while shopping. She also got in the habit long before her community became ground zero for the domestic outbreak.