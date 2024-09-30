Idaho Grocery Shelves Could be Bare in Days

This is a frightening thought for people who are already paying through the nose for eggs and bacon. Our East Coast ports handle a tremendous amount of goods shipped from overseas. From auto parts to furnishings and a great many items, you find on the shelves of grocery stores.

As some of you may have heard, there’s a serious threat of a port strike that would stretch from New England to Texas. As of this writing, there hasn’t been a settlement. The impact on your choices and wallet wouldn’t necessarily be immediate, but when it comes to foodstuffs, you would notice sooner than if you were shopping for a new car.

Are you ready? Is your closet filled with non-perishable goods? Some of our local grocery chains sell food that can be stored for twenty years.

If you need an example of how bad things could get, consider the already isolated communities in the western reaches of North Carolina, where people are stranded after a flood washed out highways and took out power, and telephone service.

We wouldn’t be isolated, but even if you drive 30 miles, you could still be confronted by empty shelves. Check out this link and you can get a better picture of what a shortage would look like. It would also send costs soaring for goods in short supply.

You can also get more details by watching this video from a shipping consultant.

If you aren’t yet a prepper, start thinking about getting on the bandwagon.

By the way, if you like coffee and can’t find some next week, I’m willing to barter.

