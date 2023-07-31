These are Idaho’s Two Deadliest Snakes

Get our free mobile app

There are two out of twelve common snakes that are deadly. Most may look dangerous but are reasonably harmless. Some are beneficial as they keep down the rodent population. The website a-z-animals.com explains the two that can be deadly are both found in south-central Idaho. Last week, I wrote about the increased encounters people are having with rattlesnakes along the Snake River (not named for snakes). One rattler recently killed along the river (Blue Heart Springs) had eight buttons on the rattle. That’s a big snake! It’s a western rattlesnake. The smaller ones are the prairie rattlesnakes. Both can kill.

Both aren’t looking for human victims. They try and avoid contact, but as we have more tourists and people recreating on rivers and along rocks, the greater your opportunity of becoming a victim. The snakes will strike when they feel threatened and especially cornered.

In summer, it’s a little difficult to advise we all wear thick long pants and boots. On the other hand, you can stay away from scree where snakes often cool themselves during hot weather.

We should note many of the non-poisonous snakes in Idaho can also bite. In the worst-case scenario, there would be a painful wound and a possible threat of infection if you don’t clean up after a strike.

On the other hand, the chances of surviving a poisonous bite are probably better than 30 years ago.

Most people weren’t carrying cell phones in 1990. If you’re in the backcountry, it could be more of a challenge to reach out for help.

