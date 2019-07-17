This German Shepherd Makes A Poor Burglar

Imagine being away from home and getting an alert about a possible burglar. Today, many homes have increasingly inexpensive security cameras (they were a big seller during Amazon Prime Days).

An alert could cause some anxiety and in some cases downright panic. So, when one man got the notice he feared the worst. Then he started moving the camera on its pivot. What he got next was profoundly amusing.

Watch her head tilt back and forth as she ponders the movement of the camera.

His dog, a young female shepherd, was looking back at him. Her name is Sasha. What’s really fascinating for me is how she’s more curious than some cats. Watch her head tilt back and forth as she ponders the movement of the camera.

Dogs I’ve owned in the past were never quite so amusing. They would pull paper towels off racks and roll the paper through the house. One dog I owned liked to chew the molding of corners in the house and severed the cord from a 400 dollar carpet cleaner. Nice dog, otherwise!