This Idaho Home Has 13 Bedrooms & Baths And A Water Slide Pool

Let me begin by saying this property is NOT for sale. It's simply an awe-inspiring mansion meant to bring on feelings of covetousness for all who view the photos.

A pool in the backyard is usually something that stirs up envy among neighborhood homeowners that don't have one. When your home also includes 13 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a waterpark-quality slide into said pool, a large shop with a garage that can accommodate 10 automobiles and more bells and whistles than Santa's workshop, then that really puts you in a league others only dream about.

This amazing, 28,000 square-foot, Post Falls property looks more like a theme park than someone's home. It also includes nearly four acres of plush lawn, a private boat dock, tennis court, guest house, exercise room, home theater, and is only 25 years old.

Zillow

This home's enormity, to compare it to cinema, is "Wolf of Wall Street" meets "The Great Gatsby" meets "The Toy." I can't even fathom owning this property. It would be impossible to get people to leave.

The home is located at 216 South Parkwood Place, and is worth close to $8 million, according to searches I made online. I called the agent's number listed on the Zillow website, and a few minutes later I received a text message from someone calling themselves "Collin," who was ready to assist me with my inquiry. Seeing as I am $8 million shy of possessing $8 million, I ended our communication.

The realtor information is not readily available on the website in which I found this property, just the contact number was listed, so I took no further steps to get in touch with anyone regarding the home. I'll just scroll through the picture gallery and envision myself sitting poolside with a cold Corona like most of you.

Google Maps