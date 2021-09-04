Man Killed, Woman Pulled from Fiery Crash Near Post Falls

POST FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 40-year-old Washington man died when he was ejected from a pickup on the interstate in north Idaho early Saturday morning while the driver had to be pulled from the burning vehicle.

According to Idaho State Police, 40-year-old Mark Roberts, of Deer Park, had been a passenger in a Dodge pickup when it rolled on Interstate 90 near the Washington and Idaho boarder west of Post Falls at around 2:20 a.m. ISP said Roberts had not been wearing a seat belt. The driver of the pickup, Jazmyne Taylor, 23, of Coeur d'Alene lost control of the pickup and went into the median.

After the pickup rolled a Honda Accord, driven by Cardenas Cazares, 39, of California, hit it causing it to catch fire. Cazares was able to pull Taylor from the burning pickup and was taken to Kootenai Health. ISP said alcohol is being investigated a a contributing factor in the crash.

Get our free mobile app