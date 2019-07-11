This Idaho Writer Wants Your Kids Exposed To Smut

Leave it to liberals to promote the evils of pornography for children. A newspaper columnist named Marty Trillhaase is fuming over new Internet protocols designed to limit access to pornography at Idaho’s public libraries.

Newspapers are privately held and refine the art of whining in print.

“The idea of censorship is anathema to libraries,” the columnist writes. “It’s almost like asking a newspaper to cast aside the First Amendment.” “Almost” is the qualifier. Libraries are public trusts funded by people like you. Newspapers are privately held and refine the art of whining in print.

Idaho libraries are now required to screen wireless Internet for obscenity. Somehow this is a serious threat to liberty when apparently wired Internet is already screened.

The idea is to keep perverts from looking at smut at your local library, which would safeguard your kids from catching over the shoulder glances.

Trillhaase, whom many politicians strangely fear, complains parental rights are being threatened. Apparently if Mom and Dad want Joey to see pornography, then Mom and Dad know best.

These newspaper types believe they know best and they’re intellectual heavyweights. In their view the general public (last I looked a majority are opposed to kids seeing smut) is in need of instruction. Out of touch, Marty?