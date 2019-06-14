Aside from increasingly senior moments, I’m surprised sometimes by what I remember. A friend laughs when I repeat things we did in the first grade. I’d actually like to remember a lot more. How often do you go to the grocery store and, if you didn’t make a list, pick up a dozen things you didn’t plan buying. Then you get home and realize the one item you planned to purchase is still on a shelf in aisle three?

I came across this link today.

It explains how you can boost your memory with just a few simple exercises. Maybe before you go and buy soap you can ask your spouse to remind you before leaving while you’re going to the store (it isn’t nagging if you ask for the reminder).

For me, I’m looking for better reading comprehension. I digest something akin to a book every day in preparation for a talk show. One recommendation is to summarize the story for someone else in advance. I sometimes try this out with people around the office (they avoid me).