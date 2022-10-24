I asked my two oldest kids if they wanted to go to the Haunted mansions of Albion with me to get scared and they both quickly responded that there was no way that was going to happen. I love getting scared but apparently, that isn't a genetic trait I passed on to them. Scary Halloween isn't what everyone wants. Some people want a fun Halloween with no surprises.

Halloween For Those With Sensory Issues

This is especially true for those with sensory issues. I have three nephews with autism, all on different levels of the spectrum. One of them is cool with surprises and loves dressing up for Halloween and his brother likes the costume part but doesn't react well to the scary aspect of celebrating. My third nephew wants nothing to do with Halloween - except the candy. He loves that part.

Blue Pumpkins For Autism On Halloween

For those with sensory issues, especially those with autism, there is a way that they can let those around them know about it. Blue Halloween buckets while trick-or-treating is a way to show that the child has autism and may not be comfortable dressing up or even talking to you, but they still want to be part of the holiday and get candy. WGN-TV in Chicago recently shared a mother's post about how her son deals with Halloween.

Blue Pumpkins vs Teal Pumpkins On Halloween

The blue trick-or-treat bucket shouldn't be confused with the teal pumpkin project. That is a way for homes to show that they have non-food items to give to kids with food allergies.

Give The Kids Candy On Halloween

If a child comes to your door hoping for candy and holds out their blue bucket, please be kind and show them a smile and give them some candy. Also, if a teenager comes to your house please give them a smile and some candy too. I'm glad my son chooses to go out with his siblings rather than run around causing mayhem with his friends. He deserves a treat.

