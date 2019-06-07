This Juicy Burger is Considered the Best in Idaho

A recent article by delish is shedding light on the burger everyone is talking about in Idaho. Although I've only been here six months, I'm really glad I've already tried this place--because for once, I agree with the survey! Delish claims the best burger is only a few hours from Twin Falls in Boise at a place called Fork .

Just a couple days into my Idaho adventure while training in Boise, a colleague and I decided we were going to venture out of our hotel for some food. I have to give a huge shoutout to Ashley because she's probably the best 'yelp' finder of all time. She suggested we try a place called Fork.

While I was skeptical at first (what kind of a name is Fork for a restaurant? Are you even allowed to use spoons there?), I still decided to venture with her. That night I experienced one of the BEST burgers I've ever had, which is saying a lot because I came from the midwest. I asked for well done (and got it), the service was great, the burger was juicy, and the portions were good sized.

Although I have to admit I haven't tried a lot of restaurants in Twin Falls, I have to say the one burger I tried here was pretty great. When my parents came to visit we checked out KOTO Brewery . The burger was pretty good but for me, the more shoestring fries didn't cut it. Because of that, I asked the office for suggestions and want to know what your favorite burger place is in the Magic Valley so I can try it out!

If you don't see your favorite burger stop on the list, be sure to let me know in the comments so I can check it out.