This Neighboring Governor Consorts With Hanoi Jane

Steve Bullock is putting his political career to death. Montana’s Governor, a Democrat, announced last month he was running for President. He got a quick write up from the Washington Post and apparently then entered the witness protection program.

He’s now emerged from hiding and plans to attend a fundraiser in California, hosted by Jane Fonda.

She posed atop a North Vietnamese anti-aircraft gun while a few blocks away, American prisoners were being tortured.

Even among many Democrats there are people who never forgave Fonda for giving aid and comfort to the enemy during the Vietnam War. Among the old working class Democrats around the Great Lakes you won't find many sympathizers. I know. My old man was a Democrat, a union guy and a veteran of the U.S. Army. One of his best friends, a neighbor of ours, had a son serving with the Army Rangers in Vietnam.

Bullock is a desperate man. Allowing Fonda to foul the campaign for a little attention isn’t a winning strategy. He won’t be President and I’ll wager his political career in Montana is over.