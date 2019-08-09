This Roasted Sandwich Is Idaho’s Most Iconic

One company has come up with what they call the most iconic sandwich in Idaho. That's a pretty bold statement since there are so many sandwich options. Classic grilled cheese or PB&J always seem to be popular, tuna sandwiches are common, and the BLT seems like a basic of life for many. I'd even argue that a pulled pork is in line with a cheeseburger as a sandwich. But none of those is considered the most iconic according to the EZ Cater website. They say that the Basque Lamb Sandwich is the most popular. I'll admit that I don't even know what that is.

According to EZ Cater, the Basque Lamb is basically a sub sandwich with roasted lamb, melted cheese, caramelized onions, and jalapenos. They also say that the Basque Lamb is so iconic because Idaho has one of the largest Basque populations in the country. I didn't know that! I actually had to look up who that Basque people are in a Boise Weekly story from back in 2005 and that is a pretty cool read if you are interested. The Basque people seem to be almost like an urban legend in some ways which explains why I had no idea they were so prominent here.

Their origins are in parts of France and Spain and they started coming here to America during the gold rush and became sheep herders. That explains why the Basque Lamb Sandwich is iconic to Idaho! I'm glad the website didn't generalize us and say some sort of potato sandwich is our icon!

Do you agree that the Basque Lamb is our most iconic sandwich or is there a more deserving contender?