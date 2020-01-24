Time to End Daylight Saving Time in Idaho

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I get up at 2:00 A.M. Five days a week. Even weekends I’m out of bed early. Sleeping late would be another 90 minutes. Every spring I get a changeup thrown my way. The clock gets reset one hour forward. For 2 weeks to a month I’m miserable. Please, I can’t be alone!

Dairy farmers and ranchers. Milk Haulers. Surgical teams. We all deal with this and I know many struggle. “It’s a relic,” is what my boss told me this week. My view, pick a time and stick with it.

Dairy farmers and ranchers. Milk Haulers. Surgical teams. We all deal with this and I know many struggle.

State Representative Christy Zito is once again sponsoring a bill to bring an end to Daylight Saving Time. It failed quite spectacularly last year. I fear because some of Zito’s fellow Republicans don’t want to give her a victory. So those of us with sleep disorders and other health issues suffer while the political power games continue in Boise.

Zito has gone into detail about the medical studies and they do back up claims of health issues brought on by the change.

My best friend is a dairy farmer and his cows don’t watch clocks. He simply doesn’t participate in fall/back, spring/ahead. He gave up on the notion 35 years ago.

Two quick points. We’ve seen the power of the initiative process. Perhaps this is the logical step if the bill fails this year. The Associated Press explains it’s the likely outcome if it comes to a vote. My second thought, I think Idaho could also scrap the split time zone. Sure, the south is oriented to Salt Lake City and Mountain Time. The North to Spokane and Pacific Time and, yet. We already, in the computer networked age, do business with other zones. Pacific Time would give Southern Idaho more sunlight for kids going to school.

Our conversation with Christy Zito can be heard by clicking on the video below: