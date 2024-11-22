Time to Park the EV in Order to Survive the Idaho Winter

Driving shouldn’t be an issue for Thanksgiving week, not in Southern Idaho. As I write this, some snow showers are mixing with rain for Tuesday, but most of next week looks partly cloudy in the valleys and mostly dry. It’s a different story if you’re celebrating the holiday with family in the highlands. As usual, the snow has been falling steadily there for most of the last week, with some decent totals.

Now, driving in November in this climate may be more of a challenge for someone behind the wheel of an electric vehicle. I saw a post from a writer tracking a Canadian friend's emergency winter advice. The friend made a list of all the emergency supplies he loaded before driving. I read the list and thought he might need a trailer to haul it all. You can see what I’m talking about by clicking here.

If I’m driving in the mountains, I want something big and brawny and with a loud engine. Like a Ram 3500 or an F-350.

It’s a good possibility EVs are a fad. Especially when the new administration pulls the subsidies from manufacturers and buyers.

People who live in the rugged exterior of the Mountain West were never gulled by the promises and especially by the warnings from the granola chompers. The sky hasn’t yet fallen, and we still need to get from point A to Point B without our car turning into a stalled brick on a mountain road. If you survive the holiday, there are several others ahead. Don't throw in the towel just yet.

