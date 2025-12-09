Help me out here. Sales of electric vehicles are plummeting without subsidies from your neighboring taxpayers. The Trump White House has eased restrictions on mileage standards for traditional gasoline and diesel engines. Some manufacturers are talking about dropping some EV models altogether.

Have They Lost Their Marbles?

Then along comes the State of Idaho with plans to build E Charging stations. Has somebody flipped his lid? As I see this, the goal is to spend more of your money to feed a dead horse. You can get the details by clicking on this link. Was there a groundswell of public support, or was there a big lobby involved that has some of the decision makers by the short hairs? You know the drill: a guy who can grease the wheels of political campaigns often gets the ear of double-talking politicians.

I’ll be the first to admit that a talk radio audience is just a slice of the public, but if I did a scientific poll, it would be a safe bet that the subsets match and agree. We would see a public overwhelmingly opposed.

Someone Benefits, and it's Not You

Liberals sometimes argue that we subsidize internal combustion engines by building and maintaining roads. But roads were built to enhance commerce for thousands of years. Long before motorcars. Private enterprise constructed gas stations to respond to the demand from the market. Is there anyone in government who respects the people, or is it all just lip service before Election Day? Cui bono? Who benefits? Again, some already well-healed donors feed at the public trough as much or more than any welfare recipient.