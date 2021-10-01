Tiny Home On Wheels For Sale In Twin Falls, ID For Less Than $20K

When I say tiny home, I mean truly tiny home. This home on wheels, what looks to be on a trailer, is 128 square feet of adorableness.

This home is 128 square feet but has a ton of charm. Right now it is listed on Zillow for $19,900. It has a bed and a bathroom, a dining and living area and surprisingly good amount of storage. I find the kitchen to be adorable as well. Plus with it on wheel you could pretty much take it anywhere you can find a place.

Tiny home on wheels for sale

I think this is the perfect little home for a single person, what a fun little bachelor pad it could be! I mean they really made the most out of the space they had. I would have so much fun with this thing. I would totally paint it a barn red. I wonder how they got it on the trailer, I am sure it was done by someone much smarter than me.

Huge Filer home for sale with playground and bar

Twin Falls Home For Sale With Pool and Sauna

Lux Rooms Brothel Air BnB in Wallace, ID

gallery gallerytitle="RV Campers on Twin Falls Air BnB" ids="341653,341652,341651,341658,341654,341657,341656,341655,341662,341661,341660,341659"]