To Protect Idaho’s Kids, Let’s Protect Cops in Schools

Another $2,000 will upgrade the body armor worn by every school resource officer in the Magic Valley. I received the news in a message from Forrest Andersen at Washington Street Pawn. On Friday, he agreed on-air to raise funds to buy armor that would protect SROs against rifle rounds. Currently, their kits only stand up against pistol rounds.

Local People Have Stepped up to the Plate

On Friday of last week, good-hearted people stopped in the shop and donated $7,500 to the cause. At the time, Forrest explained the figure was very close to buying sturdier armor for every SRO in Twin Falls, Jerome, and Gooding Counties.

Washington Street Pawn is located at 321 Washington Street, a couple of blocks south of Addison Avenue in Twin Falls.

The effort really picked up steam after a school shooting in Texas last week. In order for an SRO to stand up against an armed intruder, the officer needs to remain in the game. Better armor gives law enforcement a better fighting chance.

Equipment Can be Donated Directly

By the way, local governments can’t accept cash donations from the public without some serious hurdles to clear. Instead, Forrest can use the contributions to purchase the plates himself. Forrest can turn things around and make a direct donation to law enforcement.

One other thing. Twin Falls Police have body cameras. Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Deputies don’t. We don’t want to exhaust the public’s generosity, but maybe a few months from now we can make an effort to raise funds for the cameras.

Cameras have become a great way for law enforcement to defend their side of any story when on the streets and highways.

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.