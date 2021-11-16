Tomato’s Italian Grill In Twin Falls Closing Soon, Hopefully Not For Good

PC Tomato's Italian Grill

I am so incredibly sad to announce that Tomato's Italian Grill has made the announcement that they will be closing the doors this month. I am happy for the owners because that means the building sold and they can move on with other plans.

The building has been for sale for quite some time now. According to their Facebook page they are pursuing other options and we aren't quite sure what that means just yet. However, I am really hoping that it means that they are going to find a smaller building or another option for serving their amazing food. That, of course, is just speculation right now and we will update you as more information becomes available.

If you have a gift card to Tomato's Italian Grill or you just want to get your bacon spezie fix you have until November 27th when they anticipate closing. They did state that it might be sooner depending on staffing issues so you might want to go sooner rather than later.

Tomato's has been such a staple in this community it is going to be difficult to see that building be anything else. Rumor has it the person purchasing the building will not continue making food. I don't believe it is going to be a restaurant but again, we will update you as more information becomes available.

So hopefully we will catch you at Tomato's before they close. Hopefully they reopen somewhere else.

Filed Under: closing, Tomatos, Twin Falls
Categories: Lifestyle, Magic Valley News, Twin Falls News
