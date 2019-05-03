4

"Two Pink Lines" is one of Church's lesser-known music videos, but those familiar with it know it's one of the most hilarious. After a rendezvous relationship between two young adults that are, as the song puts it, "barely legal," the woman is afraid she is pregnant. The video captures the worry, waiting and -- of course -- the well-known trek to the drugstore to grab a pee stick ... or two or three. The nervous boyfriend is pushed out of the car to purchase the test, and while he's at it, he grabs a fake diamond ring, just in case there's "two pink lines."

Church shows up throughout the music video, helping the guy pick out a test, reassuring him and chuckling under his breath. Other women come in to purchase tests: one ecstatic couple, a harried-looking mom with two kids in tow, a classy businesswoman and a young woman with her friends. The three-and-a-half minute video depicts the agonizing wait -- and soon, the results of the test are clear on the couple's face. This music video was directed by Church's longtime collaborator Peter Zavadil and premiered in August 2006.