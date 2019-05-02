National Day of Prayer in Twin Falls

I would call National Day of Prayer atonement. We have Thanksgiving on November’s calendar (you’ll remind me every day is a day of thanksgiving). For many years the event received lip service at the highest national levels. Now it has very much support from the White House.

In Twin Falls the local event is a call for our own spiritual guidance, for good government and for those who protect our way of life. Today there was also a prayer for news media, which has been on the forge for quite some time.

The hosts of Pastors Round Table were participants. The program can be heard on Newsradio 1310 KLIX Thursday mornings at 9 o’clock.

The warmth of the noon sun may have reminded us of our blessings. The setting in City Park is also a reminder we are blessed in Twin Falls.

During a prayer for our nation the wind suddenly gusted. It subsided as the prayer closed. Coincidence or a reminder of the challenges ahead?